Communication went both ways as people could respond to Aidan's tweets to let him know what information they were getting outside the school.
Aidan, a freshman at the school, told the Miami Herald he was in a classroom, where he said he ran for safety after hearing "three to four pops" during a maths test.
At first he thought it was kids being kids and getting up to something but then the fire alarm went off and the students were all herded to the same side of the classroom so no one could see them from outside the door.
Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all.
