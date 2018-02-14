A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, used his phone to keep the world updated via Twitter as bullets flew at the school where a gunman today killed several people.

As the shooting began, Aidan took to Twitter to communicate with the outside world from the school.

"I am in a school shooting right now..." he tweeted.

I am in a school shooting right now... — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Following on that first short tweet, Aidan proceeded to keep the world updated with photos and messages from inside the school, as he hid away to stay alive.

"My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I'm f*****g scared right now," he added shortly after.

His tweet was accompanied by photos showing his colleagues hiding on the floor behind chairs.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Communication went both ways as people could respond to Aidan's tweets to let him know what information they were getting outside the school.

Aidan, a freshman at the school, told the Miami Herald he was in a classroom, where he said he ran for safety after hearing "three to four pops" during a maths test.

Scene from staging area near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Source: @Grumpyhaus

At first he thought it was kids being kids and getting up to something but then the fire alarm went off and the students were all herded to the same side of the classroom so no one could see them from outside the door.

Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all. — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Aidan continued to update everyone on his status, and announced he had been released from school.

We have been liberated. God bless, America. pic.twitter.com/4dikUzpz3Z — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone. pic.twitter.com/cckEDvre0r — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

My brother and I are with our parents safely in the car. Thank you everyone, I appreciate the messages but we need healing. God bless, America. We will never forget 2/14/18. — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018