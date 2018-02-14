A United Airlines flight en route from San Francisco to Honolulu had a difficult landing process when bits of its engine began falling off.

United flight #UA1175 was approximately 36 minutes from landing on the Hawaiian island when parts of its engine began falling off.

"That looks bad, plane and simple," tweeted Google UX Engineer, Erik Haddad.

Haddad shared photos and videos from abroad the plane.

"I don't see anything about this in the manual," he added, jokingly showing an open safety manual and pictures of the engine.

The plane landed safely in Honolulu and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting immediately rushed to the scene.

Video show scraps of metal and other pieces of the engine flapping in the wind.

Video from inside the plane show people crossing their arms on the seat in front of them and bracing for the landing.

In a statement, United Airlines detailed that the covering of the engine was the piece that fell off.

Damage to an engine on what the FAA says is a Boeing 777 after parts came off the jetliner during its flight from San Francisco to Honolulu. Photo / AP

"United flight 1175 traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco landed safely after the pilots called for an emergency landing because of a loss of the engine cowling (the covering of the engine)," the airline said in a statement to DailyMail.com

"Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally."