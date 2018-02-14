Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHO'S RAISING RED FLAG ON MEDDLING

Three top U.S. intelligence officials say that they have seen evidence of Russian meddling in the upcoming midterm elections — part of what they say is Moscow's escalating cyber assault on American and European democracies.

2. FBI CONTRADICTS WHITE HOUSE

Advertisement

The agency says it gave the Trump administration information on multiple occasions last year about a top aide accused of domestic abuse. The aide resigned abruptly only last week.

3. EMBARRASSING BLOW FOR ISRAEL'S PM

Israeli police recommend that Prime Minister Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and other charges in a pair of corruption cases.

4. WHAT'S SPOOKING US INVESTORS

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation — or the fear of it — is back.

5. COURT DECISION BOOSTS 'DREAMERS'

A federal judge rules Trump's administration didn't offer "legally adequate reasons" for ending a program that spared many immigrants from deportation if they were brought to US as kids.

6. PLENTY TO CELEBRATE IN NEW ORLEANS

Tens of thousands of revelers take to the streets for parades and rowdy fun as Mardi Gras caps the Carnival season in a city with a celebration of its own, its 300th anniversary.

7. GLOBAL WARMING GETTING COLD SHOULDER

The Trump administration is targeting climate science programs across an array of federal agencies.

8. HOW MATTEL IS DOUBLING DOWN ON UNO

The company is launching the new card game Dos in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life.

9. TRIAL BEGINS FOR MAN ACCUSED OF SEX WITH 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL

The case in a Paris suburb has rekindled debate on the lack in France of a legal age of sexual consent.

10. WHY KATIE COURIC'S ON THIN ICE

The veteran TV anchor tweets an apology to the Netherlands for her comment that skates are a common form of transportation on that country's frozen canals — an outdated notion.