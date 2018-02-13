Former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman has offered stark warnings about what is going on in Donald Trump's White House during her stint on the US version of Celebrity Big Brother.

The recently departed aide has specifically set her sights on Vice President Mike Pence.

Sitting on the sofa with other contestants, including TV host Ross Mathews and rocker Mark McGrath, Manigault-Newman revealed that "as bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence".

"Everyone wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider," she said, adding that they would be "begging for days of Trump if Pence became president".

Advertisement

"He's extreme," she said. "I am Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things there. I'm like, 'Jesus didn't say that.' Scary."

The White House fired off a zinger in responding to a clip from the show released last week, in which Manigault-Newman said that she tried to temper Trump's tweeting but other advisers stopped her.

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence wave upon their arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photo / AP

"Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this is the fourth time we've let her go," spokesman Raj Shah said.

Manigault-Newman appeared on The Apprentice, the reality show hosted by Mr Trump before he got into politics, and parlayed her association with him into a stint on his presidential campaign and later a position at the White House before her departure in December.

In the Big Brother clip, Manigault-Newman also warns that Trump is planning more extreme illegal immigration crackdowns.

"The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive," she said.

Both Mathews and McGrath went into the diary room to discuss their thoughts on the former White House staffer.

"Every time she opens her mouth I'm like, "Is she gonna drop a bomb?'" TV personality Mathews said. "Is there gonna be a breaking news go across the screen?!"

Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath said: "It's Omarosa time!"

"Time to talk about her stint in the White House ... but, you always have to remember, this is Omarosa, a world-class reality TV villain. Is it true? Is it game? Is it her story? Is it the real story?

"It's Omarosa's world, and I'm just livin' in it."