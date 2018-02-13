PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Fans from around the globe have brought their national spirit with them to the Pyeongchang Olympics. And they're wearing it on their faces.

Country colors are a popular choice, whether it be the Norway flag painted across one man's face or tattoos of tigers adorning South Korean fans.

One Canadian fan affixed little flags to the spikes of his hair.

Brightly colored glasses and hats also abound.

But perhaps no one can top one man rooting for Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic. He had dyed his mustache red, white and blue, the colors of the national flag.

