LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final installment in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, "Fifty Shades Freed," topped the North American box office this weekend with $38.6 million — the lowest opening of the three films.

Newcomers occupied the top three spots, with Sony's family pic "Peter Rabbit" in second place with $25 million and Warner Bros.' true-life story "The 15:17 to Paris" taking third with $12.6 million.

Rounding out the top five were especially strong holdovers, both in their eighth week in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," in fourth with $10 million, and "The Greatest Showman" in fifth with $6.4 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Fifty Shades Freed," Universal, $38,560,195, 3,768 locations, $10,234 average, $38,560,195, 1 Week.

2. "Peter Rabbit," Sony, $25,010,928, 3,725 locations, $6,714 average, $25,010,928, 1 Week.

3. "The 15:17 To Paris," Warner Bros., $12,554,286, 3,042 locations, $4,127 average, $12,554,286, 1 Week.

4. "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle," Sony, $10,023,344, 3,136 locations, $3,196 average, $365,855,215, 8 Weeks.

5. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $6,443,343, 2,373 locations, $2,715 average, $146,579,213, 8 Weeks.

6. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," 20th Century Fox, $6,222,303, 2,923 locations, $2,129 average, $49,240,432, 3 Weeks.

7. "Winchester," Lionsgate, $5,211,217, 2,480 locations, $2,101 average, $17,338,575, 2 Weeks.

8. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $3,631,998, 1,865 locations, $1,947 average, $72,968,518, 8 Weeks.

9. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $3,177,255, 1,780 locations, $1,785 average, $49,942,946, 11 Weeks.

10. "Den Of Thieves," STX Entertainment, $2,999,379, 1,468 locations, $2,043 average, $41,070,702, 4 Weeks.

11. "Hostiles," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $2,824,754, 2,214 locations, $1,276 average, $26,022,222, 8 Weeks.

12. "12 Strong," Warner Bros., $2,743,248, 1,901 locations, $1,443 average, $42,013,427, 4 Weeks.

13. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $2,302,015, 1,273 locations, $1,808 average, $45,446,821, 14 Weeks.

14. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $1,671,331, 1,088 locations, $1,536 average, $25,348,359, 10 Weeks.

15. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $1,604,995, 1,045 locations, $1,536 average, $51,485,087, 12 Weeks.

16. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $1,397,413, 830 locations, $1,684 average, $616,833,692, 9 Weeks.

17. "Paddington 2," Warner Bros., $1,301,101, 1,429 locations, $910 average, $38,533,465, 5 Weeks.

18. "Forever My Girl," Roadside Attractions, $1,240,327, 1,088 locations, $1,140 average, $14,579,646, 4 Weeks.

19. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $1,205,825, 558 locations, $2,161 average, $16,403,919, 7 Weeks.

20. "MET Opera: L'Elisir D'Amore (2018)," Fathom Events, $1,170,000, 900 locations, $1,300 average, $1,170,000, 1 Week.

---

