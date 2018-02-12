NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on an envelope containing white powder opened by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa (all times local):

5 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. says he's thankful that his wife and children are "safe and unharmed" after an envelope containing white powder was sent to his mother-in-law's New York City apartment.

Police say his wife, Vanessa Trump, felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother's apartment Monday morning. She was hospitalized as a precaution. Police said the power was not considered dangerous.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Republican president's son said the incident was "truly disgusting."

Detectives from the New York Police Department's intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating.

Secret Service Special Agent Jeffrey Adams acknowledged the suspicious mailing but declined to give details.

1:30 p.m.

This story has been corrected to show that the envelope was opened at the hope of Vanessa Trump's mother and not at the couple's home.