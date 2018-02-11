A vicious assault between two teenage girl groups has been caught on camera.

Shopping centre footage captures four young women closely following two girls aged 15 and 19 as they walk through Melbourne's South Wharf shopping centre on January 27.

One of the teenage assailants then rounds on the victims, pushing one in the chest.

It causes an all-in fight in which both victims are repeatedly punched in the head.

Both girls sustained minor injuries.

One had their pursue stolen by an attacker who was wearing a green jacket.

Police wish to identify the teens involved.