NEW YORK (AP) — Cold feet can't stop naked models from parading around New York City.

Dozens of body-painted models walked through the chilly streets and posed for photos in a drizzle on Saturday as part of the Polar Bear Paint, a nude spin on the traditional polar bear plunges that see people in swimsuits dive into frigid waters to celebrate the New Year.

The Polar Bear Paint was organized by artist Andy Golub (GAH'-lub), who uses body painting as a way to promote human connection through art.

The models were painted in a Times Square studio and then gathered outside, where the temperature was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) and a fairly heavy rain subsided and then stopped.

Golub says the Polar Bear Paint models "almost brought the sunshine" with them.