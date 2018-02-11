A P&O cruise ship was forced to return to Sydney, after an out-of-control brawl broke out onboard involving passengers.

It is understood police met the Pacific Explorer vessel at Bradleys Head on the north shore of Sydney Harbour, and removed six men and a woman after a fight took place at 1am Sunday morning. The brawl allegedly involved two stag parties.

A woman has since been charged over an alleged glassing on the ship.

About 12.55am Sunday, a fight between several men took place on board the ship after an argument about a toilet line queue, police said.

During the fight, a 37-year-old woman, who is the partner of one of the men, allegedly struck a 21-year-old man on the head with an empty wine bottle, causing a laceration.

The 37-year-old woman removed from a P&O cruise after a fight broke out now faces charges. Photo / 9 News

Security separated the men and they were detained. The man with the injury was treated by medical personnel on board.

Yesterday afternoon, six men, including the injured man, and the woman, were removed from the ship at Bradley's Head.

The men were subsequently released without charge pending further inquiries, while the 37-year-old woman, a Russian National, was conveyed to Newtown Police Station.

Five of the men who were kicked off the ship were later seen at a pub in Balmain, in Sydney's inner-west.

"It was just a very good buck's party," one of the men told 7 News.

P&O Cruises asked police to attend the vessel this morning to remove a group of people from the ship. Photo / Leanne Lane

Marine Area Command investigators charged her with reckless wounding and affray.

The woman was granted conditional bail and will appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Friday, March 9.

"P&O Cruises asked the NSW Police Marine Area Command to attend Pacific Explorer this morning to remove a group of people from the ship as a result of their behaviour on board overnight," a statement sent to news.com.au by Carnival Cruises read.

"This is in line with our strict policy of zero tolerance of excessive behaviour that affects the safety, comfort and enjoyment of other guests."

The spokesperson for P&O Cruises said while such situations are rare on board their ships, strong action will be taken when necessary.

The Pacific Explorer is currently on a three-night round trip cruise from Sydney and, according to the spokesperson, police met the ship inside the harbour to conduct the transfer of the group back to shore.

"We are assisting police in their inquiries," the statement continued.

"The group removed will no longer be welcome to travel with P&O Cruises or any of its associated brands. Pacific Explorer is due to return to Sydney (Monday) to complete the short break cruise."

A police spokeswoman told the Daily Telegraph that inquiries are continuing.