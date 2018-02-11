SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed Sunday when a small, home-built plane crashed near a mountain town in Southern California, authorities said.

The private plane went down late Sunday morning in a remote canyon about 40 miles (73 km) north of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The aircraft broke apart and debris was strewn throughout dry brush alongside a dirt road near Agua Dulce.

The fire department confirmed four fatalities and said the coroner and Federal Aviation Administration officials responded. The victims were not immediately identified.

The single-engine plane was a Cirrus VK-30 classified as an experimental aircraft, according to FAA records. It's registered to Thomas G. Hastings, who built the plane in 1999, the online registry said. A message left on a phone number listed for Hastings was not immediately returned.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer confirmed the aircraft was a Cirrus, but he did not immediately have additional details about the crash about 40 miles (73 km) north of downtown Los Angeles. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, he said.