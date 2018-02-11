A regional airliner flying out of one of Russia's busiest airports has crashed outside Moscow, killing all 71 people aboard, officials said.

Saratov Airlines Flight 703, heading from Moscow's Domodedovo airport to the city of Orsk on the Kazakhstan border, was carrying 65 passengers and six crew members, Russian officials said.

It disappeared from radar screens about seven minutes after takeoff and went down in what witnesses described as a fiery crash southeast of Moscow.

The plane reportedly belonged to Saratov Airlines, a Russian commercial carrier.

Plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area about 40km from the airport.

"I walked out of my house and heard the plane hit the ground," a witness who was not identified said in an interview with REN TV. "There was a huge explosion."

The plane went down shortly after take-off from an airport near Moscow. Photo / AP

Footage on state television showed them strewn across a snowy field with no buildings nearby. It was unclear if there were any casualties among people on the ground at the crash site.

Russia's Investigative Committee said all possible crash causes were being looked into.

"We have all kinds of scenarios" for what may have caused the crash, Russian Transportation Ministry official Zhanna Terekhova told Rossiya-24 news channel. "This could have been caused by anything, including human error or weather conditions."

Almost all of the people on the plane were from the eastern part of the Orenburg region, according to the regional governor's office, the Interfax news agency said. Orenburg lies on the southern end of the Ural Mountains.

"This is a tragedy for all of Orenburg," Gov. Yury Berg said in a statement. "We will not leave anyone alone with the pain of losing loved ones."

Russia's state news agency Tass says the passenger plane that crashed had been flying since 2010, with a two-year break because of a shortage of parts.

The plane was ordered by Rossiya Airlines, a subsidiary of Aeroflot, but was put into storage during 2015-2017 because of a lack of parts. Tass reports it re-entered service for Saratov Airlines in February 2017. The jet was developed by Ukraine's Antonov company in the early 2000s, and was manufactured in both Ukraine and Russia.

Seventy-one people were believed to be on board the passenger plane. Photo / AP

Shabby equipment and poor supervision had plagued Russian civil aviation for years after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, but its safety record has improved markedly in recent years.

The last large-scale crash in Russia occurred on December 25, 2016, when a Tu-154 operated by the Russian Defense Ministry on its way to Syria crashed into the Black Sea minutes after takeoff from the southern Russian city of Sochi. All 92 people on board were killed.

In March 2016, a Boeing 737-800 flown by FlyDubai crashed while landing at Rostov-on-Don, killing all 62 people aboard.

An onboard bomb destroyed a Russian Metrojet airliner soon after taking off from Egypt's Sharm al-Sheikh resort, killing 244 people in October 2015.