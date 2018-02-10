Joseph Michael Lopez who was arrested on Friday for the shooting death of 19-year-old Colorado teenager Natalie Bollinger said he answered an ad she put on Craigslist for someone to kill her.

Denver 7 reports that Mr Lopez, 22, told police that shortly after Christmas he came across a bizarre ad while looking through the 'Woman seeking men; section of Craigslist which was entitled 'I want to put a hit on myself'.

He says after more than 100 texts he agreed to meet and kill her for a fee, reports News.com.au.

The affidavit states that he picked her up from her apartment on December 28 and that she said she wanted to be killed "on her knees ... executed from behind".

Mr Lopez says Bollinger brought her own gun.

He says he tried to talk her out of it but she was determined and said she was having issues with her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend, who reported her missing, had told officers his pistol was also gone from his house.

Mr Lopez says Bollinger "knelt down on the ground and that he knelt down along her left side and slightly in front of her."

Joseph Michael Lopez was arrested for the death of Natalie Bollinger. Photo / Getty

He then claims they both said a prayer, he got up, closed his eyes and shot the teen. He took off with Bollinger's purse and the gun.

Bollinger's autopsy shows she also had a high dose of heroin in her system.

Family and friends had told police that Bollinger had a history of suicidal thoughts but others said she seemed happy of late.

Legal experts told Denver 7 that even if Mr Lopez's story checks out it is still murder. However, he might receive a shorter sentence if Bollinger did ask for assistance.

Police had initially suspected a man named Shawn Schwartz, 42, who Bollinger had accused on Facebook of stalking her.

Police have since dismissed Schwartz's involvement.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.​