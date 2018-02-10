WASHINGTON (AP) — Rob Porter was a top White House aide by the time his two ex-wives stepped forward to tell the story of how they were abused by their ex-husband.

Porter resigned on Wednesday, and said the allegations were "outrageous" and "simply false."

Even after the women came forward, President Donald Trump had nothing but good things to say about Porter.

Trump's chief of staff defended Porter on Tuesday as "a man of true integrity and honor" and "a friend, confidante and trusted professional."

By some accounts, Trump's counsel had been apprised of some accusations about Porter at least four times, including as early as January 2017.

The White House response serves as a high-profile illustration of the obstacles many women face in speaking out about their abuse.