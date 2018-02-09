BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister is hitting out at his party's leaders over his planned replacement, adding to tensions as members prepare to vote on whether to join Chancellor Angela Merkel's new government.

Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats reached a deal Wednesday to form a new coalition, which is being put to Social Democrat members for approval. Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz plans to take the foreign ministry — held by ex-party leader Sigmar Gabriel, currently one of Germany's most popular politicians.

Gabriel complained to the Funke newspaper group in comments published Friday about "disrespectful" behavior in the party. He said Germans appear to think he's been successful "and it's clear I regret that the new Social Democrat leadership didn't care about this public appreciation of my work."