JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The drama over whether South African President Jacob Zuma soon will leave office is overshadowing commemorations of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

The ruling African National Congress party says top party leaders won't take part in events leading up to a big rally Sunday that will be addressed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC says the leaders, who have participated in discussions on Zuma's exit, dropped out of the events because of "various other commitments."

Ramaphosa, Zuma's expected successor and the new party leader, says he has held private discussions with the president on a power transition and anticipates a prompt resolution.

Zuma has been enmeshed in corruption allegations for years. Many former supporters in the ANC, the party of Mandela, want him to resign immediately.