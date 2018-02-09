COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik left the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday to rush home because the condition of his father — Queen Margrethe's French-born husband Prince Henrik — has "seriously worsened."

Henrik was hospitalized Jan. 28 for a lung infection with doctors saying they had found a benign tumor in his left lung.

Crown Prince Frederik, an IOC member, was at the Games that are to open later Friday. Denmark's TV2 said from South Korea that Frederik already has left Pyeongchang.

Hundreds of Danes wrote on the royal household's Facebook page, expressing hopes for a quick recovery and warm thoughts to Henrik and the family as a whole.

Henrik has often voiced his dissatisfaction with not being the queen's equal after she acceded to the throne in 1972, causing a stir in one of the world's oldest monarchies. For years, Henrik has complained that he didn't become king instead.

A change to the Danish Constitution in 1953 allowed female succession, paving the way for Margrethe to become the monarch. Even before that, Henrik wouldn't have become king.

Last year, the palace announced the 83-year-old prince was suffering from dementia.