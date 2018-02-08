HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers working against a court-ordered Friday deadline to produce a replacement for a 6-year-old congressional district map thrown out last month say it's unclear if they'll get it done.

A spokesman for Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai said Thursday lawyers were studying court opinions that explained the rationale behind the state Supreme Court's Jan. 22 decision. The spokesman says all options are being discussed.

Republican lawmakers may seek a delay of Friday's deadline. They're discussing possibly signing a document containing proposed new boundaries and giving it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf without holding votes.

If legislators send Wolf something he supports, he'll have until Feb. 15 to inform the court.

The court found the state's congressional district boundaries to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.