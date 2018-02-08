JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An anti-corruption group in South Africa is criticizing what it calls a "veil of secrecy" around talks aimed at securing the removal from power of President Jacob Zuma.

Save South Africa, a non-governmental group that has campaigned for Zuma's resignation because of corruption allegations, is expressing concern about negotiations between the president and deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, who said Wednesday that he anticipates a "speedy resolution" to the discussions about a transition of power.

Save South Africa says Ramaphosa is "being sucked into the illicit world that Zuma and his cronies thrive in" and that any "secret backdoor deals" would set a bad precedent for a new government.

Zuma, who has denied wrongdoing, has been enmeshed in scandals for years. Many former supporters in the ruling party want him to go.