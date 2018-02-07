BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Police say two New Hampshire officers came to the aid of a German shepherd that impaled itself on a metal fence.

Police in Brentwood say the owner was trying to free the dog, named Bruno, without success Saturday. It wasn't immediately known how the dog became impaled.

Officers Jared Arsenault and Kenneth Gauthier arrived and helped free Bruno, then took the animal to a veterinary hospital.

Bruno underwent surgery and is expected to be OK. The police department posted photos of him on Facebook.