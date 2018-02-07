Details of the depraved rape and sexual assaults allegedly carried out on children by four adults in the New South Wales circus school case have been revealed.

The charges include both males and females allegedly having sex with boys under the age of eight, while others allegedly filmed the depraved acts, according to documents supplied at Penrith Local Court.

Some of the charges related to children as young as three and seven.

On one occasion, at Katoomba in April 2016, the 58-year-old accused female circus boss allegedly choked one of the young boy victims in order to sexually assault him.

The woman's 52-year-old brother is accused of filming a teenage male having sex with the young boy and another person, the documents allege.

The brother is also accused of being in the company of his sister while she allegedly had sex with one of the young boy victims.

A 29-year-old woman, understood to be the daughter of the 58-year-old circus boss, is charged with sexual assault of one of the boys in the company of her mother after the younger woman allegedly deprived the boy of his liberty before the assault.

All the alleged offences listed in the court documents occurred between 2014 and 2016 at Parramatta and Leura, Lawson, Katoomba and Mt Victoria in the Blue Mountains.

The circus matriarch is charged with 43 offences, her brother with five offences, the 29 year old with eight offences and a 26-year-old woman with 13 charges.

The charges against the 58-year-old circus boss include sexual intercourse without consent of a person under ten years old, indecent assault, deprive liberty, aggravated sexual assault in company and choke a person with intent to committing sexual assault.

It is alleged that on April 18, 2016, the circus leader had sexual intercourse with one of the boy victims in the company of the 26-year-old female accused and a teenage boy.

The alleged intercourse took place after the older woman had allegedly deprived the boy, who was aged under ten, of his liberty.

The woman is also charged with stalking or intimidating one of the boy victims and assaulting him at Katoomba in April 2016.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The circus leader's brother is accused of aggravated sexual assault in company, stemming from an alleged assault on a young boy by an older teenage boy.

The accused teenager allegedly had sexual intercourse with the young boy while in the company of the 52-year-old.

It is alleged the sexual intercourse happened after the 26-year-old charged female had deprived the young boy victim of his liberty for a period of time.

On April 23, 2016, the brother allegedly filmed his circus boss sister and the same young teenage youth having sex with the boy.

The accused circus boss told the court that she "did not do what she is accused of".

THE CHARGES

• A 26-year-old Katoomba woman was charged with 13 offences, including aggravated sex assault in company, and detain for advantage. She was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

• A 29-year Canterbury woman was charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault in company deprive liberty, and three counts of common assault. She was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court today.

• A 52-year-old Katoomba man was charged three counts of aggravated sexual assault in company (child under 10), male child abuse material, and use child under 14 to make child abuse material. He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

• A 58-year-old Katoomba woman was charged with 43 offences, including aggravated sexual assault of a child under 10, have sexual intercourse with a child under 10, and aggravated kidnapping. She was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.