A magnitude-6.4 earthquake near the coast of Taiwan, killing two hotel employees and injuring 144 other people, officials said.

The Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the four-star Marshal Hotel, a building in Hualien district, had caved in and people were believed to be trapped inside.

Taiwanese media reported that a separate hotel known as the Beautiful Life Hotel was tilting.

The agency also posted photos showing a road fractured in several parts.

"Two people were unfortunately killed, and 114 have suffered light or severe injuries," Taiwan's Premier William Lai told an emergency government meeting.

At least 30 people are believed to be trapped in the hotel in the east coast port city Hualien.

"That was a big one," tweeted Maggie Lewis.

"We were swaying 12 floors up here in Taipei. As Yogi Berra used to say, 'It's déjà vu all over again'. Hope everyone closer to the epicenter is safe."

Photographs posted on social media also showed extensive damage to roads and high-rise buildings partially collapsed. There is no tsunami threat.

Emergency services are working to free people who are trapped, media reports say.

"There were a series of gentle aftershocks," Lewis told CNN.

The quake struck at 11.50pm local time (4.50am NZT), 22km east-northeast of Hualien at a depth of 1km, the US Geological Survey said.

The BBC reported local media as saying other buildings had toppled in Hualien.

Hualien is a popular tourist destination on Taiwan's eastern coast and home to about 100,000 people.

Buildings have collapsed in Taiwan following the 6.4 magnitude quake.

On Sunday, another five shallow tremors struck within two hours of each other in the same area off Taiwan's east coast.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

The island's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2400 people.

