WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department is seeking to delay an Obama-era rule meant to counter racial disparities in special education.

In December 2016, the Obama administration issued a rule that required states to intervene if their districts were identifying minority students as having disabilities at significantly higher rates than their white peers. The rule was to take effect in July 2018.

Department Press Secretary Liz Hill says that given the feedback the agency has received from state leaders and educators, "It is prudent to delay implementation for two years." She did not elaborate on the specifics of the feedback.

The department published its intention to postpone the regulation last fall. It was submitted for review to the Office of Management and Budget office on regulatory affairs last month.