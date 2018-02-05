DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport says it has held on to its No. 1 ranking as the world's busiest airport for international travel, after seeing some 88.2 million passengers in 2017.

The airport offered the statistics in a statement released on Monday.

It comes after airport saw 83.6 million passengers in 2016. Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths says he expects the airport to see 90.3 million passengers in 2018.

Dubai International Airport first surpassed London Heathrow as the world's busiest airport for international traffic in 2014. It has maintained the title ever since, with some 90 airlines flying into skyscraper-studded Dubai, a gateway for East-West travel. The airport is home to the long-haul carrier Emirates.

Advertisement

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia remains the world's busiest airport overall.