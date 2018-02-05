Bindo Irwin has posted emotional footage of her father Steve Irwin more than a decade after his tragic death.

The Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006 when Bindi was just eight after a stingray accident, was interviewed before his death but the young Irwin said she had only seen the footage for the first time "a few days ago".

In the video, Steve can be seen growing emotional as he talks about the legacy he hopes his children will carry on.

Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin at the Steve Irwin Gala in Los Angeles.Source: Photo / Instagram

Asked if there was anything that would make him give up the job, he replied: "Yes, there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conversation and run it up. When they're ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside," he says with tears in his eyes.

"And I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life. My job will be done and then, and only then, will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal — to be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission."

Bindi, now 19, described her dad as a "superhero" in the Instagram post and said: "I don't think I'll ever be able to describe the amount of emotion in my heart once the video ended".

"I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever."

Meanwhile wife Terri Irwin revealed this week she has not been on a date in 27 years.

"I think it's wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I'm not personally looking, and I haven't been on a date in 27 years," Irwin told People.

"In fact, it's been so long, I've had a couple of lovely women ask me out because they figured that's the case. But I'm content. I have two beautiful kids, a really full plate. I've already had my happily ever after."

In a 2015 interview Bindi told Sunday Style that losing her father was like "losing a part of your heart".

Though Steve Irwin died 12 years ago, the family will continue his legacy, starring in a new Crocodile Hunter-inspired series, which is set to air on Animal Planet this fall.

"A new chapter in our lives has begun as we embark on this journey with Animal Planet," Bindi posted.

"There is so much on the horizon. We can't wait to share our story as a family."