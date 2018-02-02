A minivan carrying gas tanks ploughed into pedestrians near a prominent park in downtown Shanghai yesterday, injuring 18 people, local authorities reported.

Shanghai police said the crash was caused by a 40-year old man surnamed Chen who was smoking inside the van and accidentally ignited the gas he was transporting.

Police appeared to dismiss fears the crash could have been an attack in the heart of the Chinese financial hub.

The driver and two other people suffered serious injuries in the crash. The driver works for a Shanghai metals company and had no criminal record but was now under suspicion for transporting dangerous materials, police said.

The minivan, registered in the southern province of Jiangxi, veered onto a footpath and burst into flames about 9am local time near People's Park, authorities said. The vast city centre plaza is also home to the headquarters of the Shanghai municipal Government.

Videos on social media showed injured people lying on the footpath and others pinned under the tyres of the van. Firefighters were seen trying to put out a blaze inside the vehicle.

The Shanghai-based news outlet Pengpai, citing a witness, reported that the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas when it caught fire and crashed through a sidewalk railing. Several pedestrians rushed to break the car window to pull out the apparently unconscious driver, the witness said.

While indications showed the crash was an accident, vehicle-driven terrorist attacks have killed scores globally in recent years.

In China, five people, including three attackers, were killed in 2013 when a vehicle ploughed through a crowd in front of Tiananmen Gate in the centre of Beijing. The attack was blamed on separatist extremists from the Turkic Muslim Uighur ethnic group native to northwestern China.

Yesterday's accident occurred as British Prime Minister Theresa May was speaking at a forum in the Lujiazui district on the opposite side of the Huangpu River from People's Park.

- AP