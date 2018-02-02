ONE minute these two blokes are full-on bashing each other with grappling moves Conor McGregor would be proud of, the next minute it looks like they're best mates.

The incredible altercation, which was captured on an unspecified Sydney train service yesterday, was caught on camera and uploaded onto Facebook by a baffled commuter.

It's not clear what started the brawl, but the footage shows a man in a blue singlet and cap starting to yell at a bespectacled passenger.

The man in the pink shirt threw the first punch. Photo / via video

A sweary row ensues and the man in glasses asks the singlet-wearing bloke to "f*** off" back to his carriage.

"Let's go. I'm gonna smash you, brother," yells the man in the cap, with the younger man replying: "Mate you've got no chance."

The younger bloke, who is dressed like an office worker, then starts to throw punches at the other man, and the pair engage in a bloody brawl across the carriage seats.

Someone can be heard saying, "Call the police," while the two blokes continue to tussle and grapple with another passenger saying, "I've got it all on camera, mate".

The brawl on the Sydney train was filmed by a fellow passenger. Photo / via video

The pair fought for some time on the unidentified Sydney passenger service. Photo / via video

The tussle continues. Photo / via video

As the two men are tussling, the younger man says: "Look you had a crack at me first. This is not how I intended my night to go ... I'm trying to get home, I have work in the morning."

He then says: "If you don't mean it, I don't mean it." The men then hug each other.

The fight ends unexpectedly with a hug. Photo / via video

The intimate moment is seemingly welcomed by passengers on the carriage who say "aw" in unison and start laughing.