A senior Finks gang bikie showed up to court to apply for bail on Thursday in Wollongong, Australia, and ended up landing in a whole lot more trouble, as he lost his temper with the judge.

The bikie was answering for gun and drug charges and denied bail on Thursday after calling police officers and his lawyer "rude f***ing c***suckers" and the judge a "f***ing dog".

Troy Albert Fornaciari, 34, started his court appearance via video link with good behaviour but quickly lost his temper in the Wollongong Local Court.

Police had seized a loaded .22 calibre pistol with a silencer, ammunition, a stolen car and Finks paraphernalia from a unit in North Wollongong.

The man lost his temper as the charges were read out to him, including alleged threats made by him at the scene of a motorbike crash in August last year.

While attempting to explain why he disagreed with the charges, he launched into an expletive-laden tirade against the police officers, his own lawyer and the judge.

Magistrate Shane McAnulty warned the bikie to mind his language several times, to no avail.

"What are you going to do? Are you going to come down here and personally do it yourself? If not, shut your f***ing mouth you f***ing dog," he said.

The judge reportedly determined him too hostile to apply for bail, quitting the video link session after the man's outburst.

Fornaciari is due to reappear in the same court on March 21.