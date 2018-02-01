Soon after takeoff, a crew member on a flight from Oslo, Norway, noticed a problem with the toilets on a plane flush with plumbers.

The incident occurred on a Norwegian Air Shuttle flight with 85 plumbing industry workers heading to Munich for a trade event. About 70 plumbers from the Rørkjøp company were on the flight, including its chief executive, Frank Olsen. The irony was not lost among the passengers when crew announced the reason for the return to Oslo.

"Seldom has there been more laughter in an airplane... when the reason given is 'toilet problems'," Olsen said yesterday.

The plane touched down about an hour after takeoff.

Olsen made light of the dozens of plumbers not being able to help repair the faulty commodes.

"We'd have gladly fixed the toilets, but it must unfortunately be done from the outside and we didn't want to take a chance on sending out a plumber at 10,000m altitude," Olsen told Daglabet.