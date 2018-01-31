BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says that, despite concerns about Romania's justice system in the European Union, he has "every confidence" in it and has no intention of triggering a process that could lead to the suppression of Romania's EU voting rights over lapses in the rule of law.

In a press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Juncker insisted Wednesday that the rule of law in the former Communist nation has made "remarkable progress," which "must be considered irreversible."

Last week, the EU warned Romania about reneging on its commitment to fight corruption and wants the country's parliament to rethink its approach to new justice laws.

Iohannis said it was essential to guarantee the independence of his nation's justice system and said "we will manage this."