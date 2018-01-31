TORONTO (AP) — Climate change will be on the agenda for this year's Group of Seven summit in Quebec despite Canada's difference of opinion with the Trump administration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's personal representative for the summit said in an interview Wednesday that implementation of the Paris climate accord will be discussed even though U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the agreement.

"If we agreed on everything then there wouldn't be a reason to meet," said Peter Boehm, Canada's deputy minister for the summit.

The June gathering of leaders from seven wealthy democracies will be Trump's first trip to Canada as president.

Trump has shown disdain for many international multilateral groups, but when it comes to the club of like-minded G7 democracies — rounded out by the Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan — Trump is engaged, Boehm said.

"Mr. Trump attended the summit last year in Italy and was an active participant. We expect no less this year. He'll be at the table engaged with other leaders," he added.

Boehm is hosting a meeting with the representatives of each country in Waterloo, Ontario, this week and said Trump's representative and the others are happy with Canada's focus. "The U.S. government as well as the other governments at the table quite like our agenda," he said

Gender equality and women's empowerment will also be major themes.

"Certainly with the #metoo movement you could argue this a theme that is quite relevant now," he said.

Boehm said the disruption of technology on jobs will also be a focus.