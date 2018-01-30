NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Health care stocks are leading U.S. indexes broadly lower in early trading following news of a big new venture in the health care business.

Prescription drug makers, drug distributors and health insurers posted big losses early Tuesday on fears of stiff competition from a new venture announced by JPMorgan Chase, Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway.

Express Scripts plunged 9 percent and UnitedHealth Group sank 4.4 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,853.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 226 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,214. The Nasdaq composite lost 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,407.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.71 percent.