WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with disinterment after a body was found at his home.

Worcester police say they responded to a city home on Monday night and discovered a man's body.

They charged a resident of the home, 32-year-old Xavier Broughton, with disinterment of a human body and misleading a police investigation.

The body has not been positively identified and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Police did, however, confirm to The Telegram & Gazette that the address where the body was found was the location of a party earlier this month where 27-year-old Justin Ramos was last seen alive.

Broughton was in custody, and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.