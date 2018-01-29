COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont college has named its first female president.

St. Michael's College, in Colchester, announced Friday that Lorraine Sterritt will serve as the 17th college president beginning in July. The Burlington Free Press reports Sterritt currently works as president of Salem Academy and College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Mary-Kate McKenna, chairwoman of the St. Michael College Board of Trustees, says Sterritt was the unanimous choice of the presidential search committee for her "deep love of the liberal arts and a clear vision for the future of higher education."

Sterritt says she is honored to join the college community.

Advertisement

St. Michael's College was first founded in 1904 by the Catholic Society of St. Edmund.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com