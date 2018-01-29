MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in the Mexican capital said Sunday that two officers are under arrest in connection with last week's disappearance of a 17-year-old university student whose case prompted outcry on social media and a protest at a central monument.

Jose Gil Garcia, deputy secretary of police information for the Mexico City force, said at a news conference that officers involved reported freeing Marco Antonio Sanchez Flores shortly after detaining him Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Gil said two of the four agents are in custody while the investigation advances. He added that authorities have examined evidence including GPS data from the patrol car involved and video and audio recordings.

Gil said the officers reported the youth was detained at the request of an unidentified "citizen."

Family members and a friend who was present told local media that Sanchez was beaten and detained by officers near a subway station in the northern borough of Azcapotzalco, handcuffed and put in a patrol car.

When relatives tried to find him at a police station, they were told the teen was never brought there.

The newspaper El Universal reported in Sunday evening that relatives told the publication they had seen security camera video from earlier in the day showing Sanchez alive but seemingly "stunned, disoriented and in shock."

The video was said to have been recorded in the nearby city of Tlalnepantla, in Mexico State, but family members had yet to physically locate him.

Sanchez's disappearance has caused consternation on social media, and a Spanish hashtag that translates as "WhereIsMarcoAntonio" was a top trending topic for Mexico City.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the capital's Independence Monument on Sunday afternoon to demand his safe return.