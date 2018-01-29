TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — As Roger Federer cried while accepting his 20th Grand Slam title, Rod "Rocket" Laver took a chance to snap a picture for posterity. Federer has won more major tennis titles than any man, including a record-equaling six on the court that bears the great Rod Laver's name at Melbourne Park. By John Pye. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

WITH:

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-CILIC — Cilic blames slow start to Aussie final on closed roof. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester City's hopes of the quadruple remained alive after it advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Championship team Cardiff. Chelsea will join City in Monday's draw after Michy Batshuayi's double paved the way to a 3-0 fourth-round victory over Newcastle. By Sam Johnson. SENT: 660 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--SANE INJURED — German FA attacks Cardiff after Sane injured in Cup game. SENT: 250 words, photo.

CRI--IPL PLAYER AUCTION

BANGALORE, India — Chris Gayle finally made it to the Indian Premier League this season when Kings XI Punjab bought the West Indies opener at his base price of only $312,000 on Day 2 of the players' auction on Sunday. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi came to the rescue again by scoring late as Barcelona avoided an upset at home and maintained its comfortable lead in the Spanish league on Sunday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--HERMOSO-UNUSUAL 'HAT TRICK' — Espanyol defender scores 3 goals but only 1 for his team. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Dries Mertens is back in form and at the perfect time for Napoli as the Serie A title race heats up. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Leon Bailey's remarkable form continued Sunday as he scored again to help Bayer Leverkusen reclaim second place in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over Mainz. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Marseille and Monaco missed the chance to move up to second place in the French league after drawing 2-2 in a frenetic game on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--MASUAKU-SPITTING APOLOGY

LONDON — Arthur Masuaku apologized Sunday for spitting at an opponent during West Ham's FA Cup defeat to Wigan. SENT: 170 words, photo.

SOC--BOSNIA-US

CARSON, California — Ian Harkes, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, is among 15 players who could make their national team debuts in an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Starts 0242 GMT.

GLF--FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

SAN DIEGO — Alex Noren of Sweden has a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer in the Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is four back and needing to win to reach No. 1 in the world. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 0030 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— GLF--FARMERS-WOODS — Tiger Woods' final round in his return to golf. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0100 GMT, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Brittany Lincicome beat darkness — with help from floodlights Sunday on the Ocean Club's 18th green — to win the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic for the second straight year. SENT: 170 words. Will be updated.

GLF--DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Li Haotong held off Rory McIlroy to win the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot Sunday, closing with a 3-under 69 to deny the Northern Irishman's bid to win for the first time in 17 months. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GIANT SLALOM

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Marcel Hirscher claimed his 55th World Cup victory by finishing well ahead of his rivals in Sunday's giant slalom, the last before the Olympics. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin ended her six-race winning streak in World Cup slaloms Sunday when she stunned her rivals by skiing off course with a lead of a full second in sight of the finish. SENT: 480 words, photos.

OLY--FIG-TRAINING PARTNERS

One of the oddities of figure skating is that your training partners are often your biggest rivals, their success usually dovetailing with your own failures. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 820 words, photos.

LUG--WORLD CUP

SIGULDA, Latvia — Olympic champion Felix Loch secured his sixth overall luge World Cup title while Semen Pavlichenko claimed the men's European title on Sunday. SENT: 290 words, photos.

CAR--MONTE CARLO RALLY

MONACO — Sebastien Ogier won his fifth straight Monte Carlo rally on Sunday, making the perfect start to the season as he bids for a sixth straight world title. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CAR--IMSA-ROLEX 24 DAYTONA

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — In a 24-hour race of attrition, it was only fitting for the most seasoned sports car teams to control the podium at Daytona International Speedway. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FBN--PRO BOWL

ORLANDO, Florida — Tennessee's Delanie Walker caught two touchdown passes, including an 18-yarder with 1:31 remaining, and the AFC beat the NFC 24-23 in a rain-soaked Pro Bowl on Sunday. By Mark Long. SENT: 680 words, photos.

