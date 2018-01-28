US President Donald Trump has repeated claims he is a stable genius - and insists he eats good quality food.

When asked by Britain's ITV about his health and some perceptions that he was insane and physically unfit, Trump said: "I am a stable genius."

When asked about eating burgers and drinking Coke, Trump said: "I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food, I also have some of that food on occasion... I think I eat actually quite well."

Trump also confirmed that he sometimes tweets from bed.

When asked about whether he tweeted from bed with his phone, Trump said: "Well perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speak during the early morning, or the evening... I am very busy during the day."

In an interview on Britain's ITV channel with Piers Morgan that was broadcast today, the President said he needed social media to communicate with voters in the era of what he termed fake news.

"If I don't have that form of communication I can't defend myself," Trump said.

"I get a lot of fake news, a lot of news that is very false or made up."

When asked about whether he was lying in bed with his phone thinking of how to wind people up, Trump said: "Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speaking during the early morning, or during the evening I can do whatever, but I am very busy during the day, very long hours. I am busy.

"I will sometimes just dictate out something really quickly and give it to one of my people to put it on," he said.

When asked by Morgan about criticism from some women, Trump said he supported women and that many women understood that.

He said women in particular liked his support for a strong military as they often wanted to feel safe at home.

Trump said that he had tremendous respect for women though when pressed on whether he was a feminist, he said he was not.

When asked whether the United States would do a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, he said he would.

He said French President Emmanuel Macron was a friend and that he liked him a lot.

Morgan, a former UK newspaper editor and reality TV judge, was the winner of Trump's US reality TV show Celebrity Apprentice.