A partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards, announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.
- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "That's What I Like."
— Best new artist: Alessia Cara.
— Best pop solo performance: "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran.
— Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.
— Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.
— Best pop vocal album: "Divide," Ed Sheeran.
— Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.
— Best alternative music album: "Sleep Well Beast," The National.
— Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.
— Best rap song: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.
— Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.
— Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy," The Weeknd.
— Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
— Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.
— Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.
— Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."
— Best country album: "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.
— Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.
— Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."
— Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar. ___
