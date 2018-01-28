A group of angry men has taken matters into their own hands by tackling a suspected burglar to the ground and forcing him to apologise on camera.

A suspected robber, dressed only in underwear, was caught in the backyard of a Townsville property when the group of men gave chase.

Filming the incident, the men tackled the suspected would-be robber, pinning him to the ground before performing a citizen's arrest, the Daily Mail Australia reported.

"Alright Townsville, this is what happens to little b**ch a** boys that want to try and break into houses and f**k with our s**t," a Townsville man says in the video as two other men hold down the alleged thief.

"You got anything to say to the rest of Townsville, mate?" asks the man, to which he hesitantly replies: "Drugs are bad and don't break into houses."

The frightened alleged robber is then swarmed by officers who arrived on the scene not long after the altercation.

The men continued to film as the suspected robber lies face down on the ground.

To add to the would-be robber's embarrassment, one of the men shouted: "In his jocks too, what a shame. In his jocks! They look they haven't been washed in ages."

As officers take the man away, the men thank the police before downing a beer.

The footage was posted to Facebook with many people praising the men's actions.

"F**king legends, boys. Keep it up...good stuff," one person wrote.

Another congratulated the men for keeping the "streets clean of scum".