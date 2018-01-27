A New Zealand man is among a group of foreign tourists arrested in Cambodia for what police describe as 'pornographic dancing' with young women tourists.

Police in Siem Reap, the popular town close to the famous ancient temples of Angkor Wat in the north west of the country, said 10 tourists, including 32-year-old man Paul Brasch, were due to appear in court later today.

Police said the group, including five British men, were being questioned so that a case could be submitted against them in the provincial court, the Daily Mail reported.

The Foreign Office confirmed they were assisting five British nationals in Cambodia.

Advertisement

An expatriate website in Cambodia released scant details from police.

The group of tourists allegedly arrested on indecency charges in Cambodia. Photo / Cambodian Police

The website published a number of photos released by the police showing men and women lying on the floor of a premises together, the men shirtless, while other young people, believed to be tourists, look on.

However, the Herald has learned that these photos could be up to five years old and do not feature any of the accused in the latest incident. The photos feature an infamous pub crawl group who visit various pubs and take part in various games. One of those games is called 'sex positions' where people are asked their favourite position and the whole group has to lay in that position, until the next one is announced.

A police statement alleged the 10 tourists were arrested for "dancing in pornographic mode".

Two women in the group are understood to be from Canada.

The local authority added: "The competent authorities are preparing a case to submit to the provincial court."

The Herald has today learned the group also includes two men from the Netherlands.

Sources have told the Herald the accused were at a party, involving up to 80 people. People were drinking, swimming and eating when the police burst onto the property about 4pm on Thursday.

The Herald has learned that photos released by police could be up to five years old and do not feature any of the accused. Photo / Cambodia Police

The three who hired the venue were taken into custody while seven others were picked out from the crowd by police, including Brasch, who was cooking the bbq.

Brasch, who was born in Auckland but schooled in Taupo and understood to have lived in Hamilton, has been living in Cambodia for about a year.

The group have been held at the local police station for three days and are said to be confused about their arrest and worried about any prosecution.

If it goes ahead, it could see them remain behind bars for up to six months as it is investigated. It would then go before a judge or jury where their fate is decided.

They could face between seven days and one year in prison if found guilty of breaking indecency laws.

The British Embassy was understood to be liaising with the tourists.

Following the group's detention and questioning at a Siem Reap police station, the eight men and two women were lined up at the entrance for a formal photo.

A Foreign Office spokesman told MailOnline: "We are assisting five British men arrested in Cambodia and are providing support to their families."