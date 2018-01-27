BAGHDAD (AP) — Two senior Iraqi army officers say a U.S. military plane has mistakenly fired at a gathering of tribal fighters and civilians west of Anbar, killing seven and wounding 11 others.

The officers said Saturday the U.S. forces had thought the victims in the al-Baghdadi area were militants.

An investigation is underway.

The incident came after U.S.-backed Iraqi forces earlier Saturday arrested an Islamic State group operative at his home, the officers said. At the time of the raid, a man in a nearby house tossed a grenade at the troops who returned fire, injuring him and his wife.

The officers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.