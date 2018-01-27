MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama-based publishing company CNHI announced Friday that it is restructuring its leadership.

CNHI said in a statement that it is moving to a regional editor system for its more than 100 community newspapers. The company said it has been working on the regional structure for six months.

Sunbury (Pennsylvania) Daily Item editor Dennis Lyons will become the national editor and work with nine regional editors.

Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times editor James Zachary will become the deputy national editor and regional editor for papers in north Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.

Bill Ketter, CNHI's senior vice president for news, said regional editors will allow more collaboration on projects across newspapers.

"It is important for newsrooms to share good ideas on how to serve their audiences across platforms," said Kayla Castille, CNHI's senior vice president for content and digital operations. "Great content is key to our future, and this system will help our newsrooms achieve even more success in the digital era."

Other regional editor appointments are:

— Scott Underwood, editor of the Anderson, Indiana, Herald Bulletin: Indiana and Illinois.

— Carol Stark, editor of the Joplin, Missouri, Globe: Missouri and Eastern Oklahoma.

— Rob Collins, editor of the Enid, Oklahoma, News & Eagle: Western Oklahoma.

— Chip Minemyer, editor of the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Tribune-Democrat: Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio.

— David Joyner, editor of the North Andover, Massachusetts, Eagle-Tribune: Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

— Damon Cain, editor of the Beckley, West Virginia, Register-Herald: West Virginia.

— Nathan Payne, editor of the Traverse City, Michigan, Record-Eagle: Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa.

— Susan Duncan, editor of the Jeffersonville, Indiana, News and Tribune: Kentucky and Tennessee.

CNHI, a Raycom Media company headquartered in Montgomery, is one of the nation's leading publishers of local news and information, operating newspapers, websites and specialty publications in more than 110 communities in 23 states.

This story has corrected the company name in the headline.