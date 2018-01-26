GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Officials in Guatemala say unidentified gunmen have killed a former president of the Supreme Court.

Municipal firefighters in the capital say that 75-year-old Jose Arturo Sierra was shot seven times as he drove in Guatemala City. The Roosevelt Hospital said Friday that Sierra died upon arrival.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that it rejected another act of violence in the country.

Sierra served on the court from 2009 to 2014, as well as on the country's Constitutional Court.