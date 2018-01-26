Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TRUMP IS DISMISSING AS 'FAKE NEWS'

A New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, but backed down after White House lawyer Don McGahn threatened to resign.

2. TRUMP PRAISES AFRICAN LEADER AFTER WHITE HOUSE DUSTUP

The U.S. president describes "tremendous discussions" with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is beginning a one-year term as head of the African Union.

3. TRUMP IMMIGRATION PLAN HAS LOYALISTS FEELING BETRAYED

Supporters of the Republican president are lashing out against his proposal to create a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million "Dreamer" immigrants.

4. SECRET REPORT: HONDURAS' TOP COP HELPED CARTEL MOVE COKE

Jose David Aguilar Moran, Honduras' new national police chief, helped a cartel leader pull off the delivery of nearly a ton of cocaine in 2013, AP learns.

5. ALEPPO SLOWLY COMING BACK TO LIFE AFTER WAR

The landmark square in Syria's largest city is packed with children playing and visitors taking selfies, but half of it is in ruins and tens of thousands of its residents displaced.

6. WHO IS RISKING A RISING POLITICAL STAR

Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke is forsaking a safe seat in Congress for the longest of odds in an attempt to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

7. SOUTH KOREA HOSPITAL FIRE DEADLIEST IN YEARS

The fire at Sejong Hospital in the country's south killed at least 37 people, mainly from suffocation, and injured nearly 130 others.

8. WHERE A PROTECTED BIRD SPECIES IS AT RISK

A new hunting law falls prey to old habits in Lebanon as hunters turn their guns on great white pelicans.

9. CASEY AFFLECK SKIPPING ACADEMY AWARDS

The reigning best actor winner faced sexual harassment allegations against him in 2010, which became the subject of heightened scrutiny last year and in the growing "Me Too" movement.

10. CULTURE CLASH ERUPTS IN PYEONGCHANG

Just weeks before the Winter Games, there's unease as the government desperately tries to measure up to the image of an Olympic host city.