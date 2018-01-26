Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:
TUESDAY
Aetna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
WEDNESDAY
Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
THURSDAY
Altria Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
FRIDAY
Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.