Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY

Aetna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

Altria Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.