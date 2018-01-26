A man has been shot dead after stabbing a police officer who arrived to arrest an alleged sex offender at Maroubra Junction Hotel in Sydney's south east.

A 50-year-old police officer was stabbed twice in the torso before his attacker was shot dead.

The injured police officer is reportedly in a critical condition at St Vincent's hospital in Darlinghurst and requires emergency surgery.

St Vincent's Hospital and NSW Ambulance would not comment on the condition of the police officer.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the senior police officer had entered the pub to arrest a child sex offender.

Maroubra: A large emergency services response after a shooting on Maroubra Road. Police officer with stab wounds. Maroubra Road closed westbound. #Maroubra #7News pic.twitter.com/ziaLNQWeY0 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 26, 2018

A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to a premises on Anzac Parade at 3.10pm.

"One patient with multiple stab wounds was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition," the spokeswoman said.

BREAKING: @BenFordham has been told by a @nswpolice source that an officer has been stabbed in Maroubra. The alleged offender has been shot dead. — Sydney Live (@SydneyLive2GB) January 26, 2018

Large police presence at maroubra junction over a brawl in Maroubra junction hotel. #australiaday pic.twitter.com/CrZkSYgdWf — Hamid Farajollahi (@HamiFaraj) January 26, 2018

Patrons and staff were evacuated from the pub, along with nearby businesses.

"I was just working ... all of a sudden I hear about four or five gunshots next door," a witness told 2GB.

"I look up, I go outside, there's all these sirens there and I see a guy come out in handcuffs and another guy in a stretcher."

Video has since emerged online of police cordoning off the area around the hotel.

Nearby Maroubra Road has been closed and there is a large police presence in the area.

A statement from NSW Police said a critical incident investigation has been launched following the incident.

"An officer attached to a specialist command sustained stab wounds and has been taken to hospital after a confrontation," the statement read.

"A man died at the scene after a firearm was discharged.

"A critical incident team from the Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharging of the firearm."

The investigation will be subject to independent review.

"All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading to the man's death," according to police.