DENVER (AP) — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the killing a transit security guard in downtown Denver last year.

A jury on Thursday found Joshua Cummings guilty in the death of 56-year-old Scott Von Lanken after a three-day trial.

Police say the 38-year-old walked up behind Von Lanken while he was speaking to two women late at night on Jan. 31, 2017, put a gun to his neck and shot him.

After his arrest, Cummings told The Associated Press that he was a supporter of the Islamic State group but investigators said they hadn't found any evidence that the terror group had anything to do with the killing.

Members of mosques in the Denver area and Cummings' native Texas reported concerns about him to authorities before the shooting.