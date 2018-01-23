SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah has compared President Donald Trump's governing style to Rodney Dangerfield's character in "Caddyshack."

Stewart says that while the president's style is "very, very loud" and distracting, he's able to do what he's trying to achieve. The congressman made the comment Tuesday while speaking to the Utah Senate.

He joked that Trump has a swing in which he approaches the ball at a run "and it's just as ugly as anything we've seen, but the ball goes down the middle of the fairway."

During the presidential election, Stewart called Trump "our Mussolini" before supporting him. He revoked it when a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape emerged in which the president bragged about grabbing women's genitals.

Stewart later reversed himself again and backed Trump for the presidency.