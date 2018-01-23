SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber has hired a new chief diversity officer, creating a senior position recommended by former Attorney General Eric Holder, who investigated sexual harassment at the company.

The ride-hailing company hired Bo Young Lee as its first chief diversity and inclusion officer. She held a similar post at the Marsh LLC financial services and insurance advisory firm. She starts at Uber in late March.

Lee will report to Chief Human Resources Officer Liane Hornsey. Her hiring was first reported by the tech website Recode. An Uber spokesman confirmed the appointment.

Holder was hired after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler posted a blog detailing how she was propositioned by her boss and her complaints were ignored. Holder wrote a report that led to the replacement of CEO Travis Kalanick.