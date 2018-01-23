KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that the death toll from the Taliban attack over the weekend on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel has risen to 22, including 14 foreigners and eight Afghans.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, said on Tuesday that after the deadly siege ended on Sunday, security forces also defused a vehicle full of explosives near the site of the attack.

Earlier reports said that along with the 14 foreigners, four Afghans died in the attack, which ended after security forces said they had killed the last of six Taliban militants who stormed the hilltop hotel.

Danish says an investigation is underway to find out how the attackers got into the building so easily.

More than 150 people were rescued or managed to escape, including 41 foreigners.